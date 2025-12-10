Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG") is pleased to announce it has received normal course new purchase orders ("POs") and contract renewals totaling approximately $11.8M CAD from existing and new customers.

$11.4M in contract renewals, expansions, upselling, and related purchase orders with existing customers including: $5.2M in renewed POs and contracts for offshore and onsite software development services. Several of these renewals include an increase in the number of contracted resources. $6M in purchase orders for offshore and onsite software development services. These POs represent billings against the previously announced $53M three-year framework contract announced in August 2024. The framework contract sets the minimum proposed spend, while purchase orders are issued for specific scopes of work as the engagement progresses and delivery ramps up. $191K in purchase orders for NTGapps with existing IT services and Telecom clients.

$442K in new purchase orders for offshore and onsite digital transformation services for a new IT services customer.

"The approximately $11.8M in normal course purchase orders and renewals shows our land-and-expand model continuing to work. New customers are starting with focused scopes - like the $442K in digital transformation POs with a new IT services customer - that opens the door to larger, long-term opportunities as we demonstrate value," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning. "At the same time, existing customers are broadening commitments across onsite and offshore delivery, a clear signal that our delivery model, combined with NTGapps, is solving real problems. Our multi-year framework agreements enable a steady cadence of purchase orders and renewals, as customers scale at or above previously anticipated levels."

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,300 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

