Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG") is pleased to announce that this past week it has signed a three-year Framework Agreement (the "Agreement") with a vertically integrated real estate development company in Saudi Arabia. The customer maintains a diverse portfolio spanning the entire hospitality sector, and is a portfolio company of one of the Kingdom's largest investment entities. The customer's work is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy under its Vision 2030 program.

Under the Agreement, NTG will provide offshore and onsite digital transformation and software development services, with a focus on Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart City solutions. While the Agreement does not include a minimum spend commitment, it establishes an initial ceiling of approximately $18.2 million CAD in spending over its three-year term, with gross margins of approximately 36%. Revenue will be recognized as individual purchase orders are issued and work is completed. NTG will disclose individual Purchase Orders ("POs") issued under this Agreement as they are received, with initial POs expected in the coming months. NTG expects to provide greater clarity on the scope and pacing of work under this Agreement as POs are issued.

The engagement originated through a referral from an existing NTG customer, also a portfolio company of the same investment entity, continuing our track record of referral-driven new customer acquisition. This Agreement represents one of the larger engagements the Company had been positioning for throughout 2025, during which period NTG proactively invested in talent acquisition and delivery capacity to ensure readiness upon contract execution.

"Winning the trust of another portfolio company within one of the region's most significant investment groups is a direct reflection of the caliber of work we deliver for our existing clients," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning at NTG Clarity. "This agreement gives us a multi-year platform to grow with a customer whose digital transformation needs are expected to scale meaningfully as their projects advance. Combined with our offshore delivery model, we believe this positions us well to become a long-term strategic partner."

Regional Update

Over the past week, there has been a significant escalation in military activity in the Middle East, including strikes affecting several countries in the Gulf region where NTG operates. While the situation remains fluid, NTG has not experienced any material disruption to its operations or customer engagements to date.

The Company's employees in the region are safe and accounted for, and NTG's primary delivery operations, based far from the conflict in multiple Egypt Offshore Centers, have not been affected and continue to operate normally. It is too early to assess the broader implications of the current situation on the Company's business or on the pace of its customers' digital transformation initiatives; however, the signing of this three-year framework agreement shows that our customers are still focused on economic development and digitization despite the conflict in the region. NTG will continue to monitor conditions closely and will provide updates to shareholders as warranted.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,300 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

