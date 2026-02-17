Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF) NTG Clarity ("NTG") is pleased to announce that it has secured new purchase orders ("POs") and contract renewals totaling approximately $14.1M CAD. The Company has also entered into a new multi-year frame agreement and expects additional frame agreements to follow in the near term.

$14.1M in contract renewals, expansions, upselling, and related purchase orders with existing customers including: $2.9M in renewed POs and contracts for offshore and onsite software development services. Several of these renewals include an increase in the number of contracted resources. $9.2M in purchase orders for offshore and onsite software development services. These POs represent billings against the previously announced $53M three-year framework contract announced in August 2024. The framework contract sets the minimum proposed spend, while purchase orders are issued for specific scopes of work as the engagement progresses and delivery ramps up. $2M in purchase orders for NTGapps with existing Financial and Telecom clients. Several of these renewals represent additional scope to existing implementations, showing NTGapps' potential to expand customer engagements



The Company expects all new contracts to fall within its standard gross margin range.

Notably, approximately $1.6M of the NTGapps purchase orders are with Iraqi customers. NTG has been providing software products to Iraqi customers for over four years as Iraq continues to prioritize digitization similar to Saudi Arabia. NTG is building a reputation and professional network which is leading to growth in the Iraqi market keeping pace with growth from Saudi Arabia.

"Leading enterprises in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the Gulf continue to invest aggressively in digital transformation, and the demand for experienced teams who can deliver complex implementations with security and reliability as core differentiators continues to grow," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning. "Our clients are actively referring us to their affiliates, which speaks directly to the caliber of work NTG delivers. Having invested deliberately in our team throughout 2025 to meet this growing demand, we are well positioned to deliver for our clients."

New Frame Agreements

NTG's track record of successful delivery in Saudi Arabia continues to generate new business through client referrals. Several of NTG's key customers, portfolio companies of one of the region's largest investment entities, have referred NTG to their sister portfolio companies based on their satisfaction with the Company's work and through review of companies providing these services in the region.

As a direct result, NTG has signed a two-and-a-half-year frame agreement with one of these referred enterprises and expects to begin receiving purchase orders against it in the coming months. While there is no contractually guaranteed minimum spend, NTG expects the contract to generate in excess of $10M over the course of the engagement based on the anticipated scope of work with gross margins in our typical range of approximately 35% to 40%. Additional frame agreements with other portfolio companies of the same investment entity are currently in advanced negotiations.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,300 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

