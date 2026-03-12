Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG" or the "Company") today provided an update on its artificial intelligence strategy, including customer adoption of AI-powered products, a strategic partnership targeting the enterprise system implementation market, and the deployment of AI-assisted development tools across its delivery teams and its NTGapps platform.

Investors and customers often ask how AI will impact NTG's business. Through our more than 30 years in business, we have embraced and mastered new technologies to help our customers. For NTG, AI is no different, and our customers are trusting us as their subject matter experts to capitalize on AI opportunities in their own businesses.

As AI technologies continue to advance, they are increasingly capable of automating routine, entry-level development tasks. However, realizing meaningful value from these tools still requires experienced senior developers who can apply them effectively and deliver high-quality outcomes that avoid common AI issues like hallucinations and incorrect facts. For decades, NTG has specialized in providing seasoned software development professionals to its clients. As demand shifts towards more senior-level expertise in an AI-enabled environment, NTG believes it is well positioned to capture increased demand for its services.

"The enterprises we serve across the region continue to invest aggressively in digital transformation, and their priorities remain clear. They need experienced partners who can deliver secure, reliable implementations on time and within scope," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning. "AI isn't replacing that need for expertise; it's making experienced teams more productive. By equipping our developers with AI-assisted tools, we can deliver more value to our clients."

AI Strategy Overview

The large enterprises across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East continue to prioritize security, reliability, and proven delivery capability in their digital transformation programs. These priorities are shaping how enterprise clients approach AI adoption, with emphasis on controlled deployments, data privacy, and integration with existing mission-critical systems rather than rapid, broad-scale implementation.

This measured approach aligns with NTG's decades of experience implementing secure systems for financial institutions and telecommunications providers. The Company continues to see strong demand and believes enterprise-scale complexity and security requirements reinforce the need for experienced delivery partners like NTG.

Consistent with this cautious approach, enterprise clients are engaging with NTG's AI-powered products through small-scale proof-of-concept deployments that allow for controlled validation before broader organizational rollout. Since establishing its AI department in 2024, NTG has developed several AI-powered products that address specific enterprise needs:

TestFlair - an automated software testing platform that leverages AI to convert business requirements into functional and non-functional test cases, reducing testing cycles and improving software quality. The platform is currently deployed with NTG's QA team of more than 200 people along with multiple early-adopter Saudi IT clients in proof-of-concept capacity.

The Agent Builder - a customizable AI agent platform that enables enterprises to deploy automated sales and customer support assistants. One client in the Real Estate sector has gone into commercial deployment and has already seen an increase in sales and improved customer service metrics.

NTGapps - our drag-and-drop application builder has been made even more powerful by enabling customers to build user interfaces automatically by AI prompting, leading to further productivity gains.

Additional AI-powered solutions under development include sales enablement tools and financial document analysis capabilities using optical character recognition and domain-tuned large language models specifically designed to process Arabic-language financial statements, including Arabic numerals and right-to-left formatting conventions needed for our target market.

Strategic Partnership with Peaktify Targets ERP Implementation Market

In February 2026, NTG entered into a strategic partnership with Peaktify, a United Arab Emirates based startup founded by enterprise system implementation veterans. Peaktify's platform uses AI to streamline enterprise software delivery by converting project requirements, technical specifications, and other work products into structured, implementation-ready artifacts in real time.

Peaktify is a workflow-native, human-led AI implementation squad. Agents automate the heavy lifting; humans guide, approve, and own the outcome - so teams can deliver faster with consistent quality and focus on what matters most: thinking, decisions, and execution.

The platform targets a persistent challenge in large-scale ERP implementations: maintaining project scope, coordinating cross-functional teams, and mitigating implementation risk. This is another example where NTG is utilizing AI to expand and grow our business.

AI-Driven Developer Productivity

As part of its commitment to delivering increasing value to clients, NTG is working to integrate AI-assisted development tools into its software engineering teams' workflows. These tools support faster code generation, improved code quality, and shorter delivery cycles.

Recognizing the security and data privacy concerns paramount to both NTG's management and its enterprise clients, the Company is developing and piloting an on-premises AI solution. This approach allows NTG to capture productivity benefits while maintaining the data security and privacy controls enterprise clients require. Broader adoption across NTG's development organization is planned following completion of this secure, internally-hosted solution.

NTG believes these productivity gains strengthen its competitive positioning by enabling NTG to deliver more within existing engagement structures.

Overall, AI provides a significant opportunity to unlock value for our customers while increasing our revenue. NTG is committed to investing in and training its workforce to be a leader in this emerging technology just as it successfully navigated prior technology inflection points over the Company's decades of experience.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,400 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development, and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the expected impact of AI on developer productivity and competitive positioning, anticipated benefits of the Company's AI product offerings, expected customer demand for the Company's services, and the anticipated outcomes of the strategic partnership with Peaktify, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

