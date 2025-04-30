WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $116 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $1.045 billion, or $16.87 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $1.353 billion from $1.251 billion last year.Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $116 Mln. vs. $1.045 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.90 vs. $16.87 last year. -Revenue: $1.353 Bln vs. $1.251 Bln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $6,830 - $7,230 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX