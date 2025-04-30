BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices increased at the slowest pace in three months in March, data from Destatis released on Wednesday.Import prices rose 2.1 percent on a yearly basis in March, slower than the 3.6 percent increase in February. The import price index has been rising since November 2024.Prices for consumer goods alone grew 3.6 percent annually in March, and those for imported agricultural goods were 12.3 percent higher. Meanwhile, the price growth of imported energy eased to 2.4 percent from 6.6 percent.On a monthly basis, import prices decreased 1.0 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in February. The expected fall was 0.7 percent.Further, data showed that export price inflation moderated to 2.0 percent from 2.5 percent. Monthly, export prices were 0.4 percent lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX