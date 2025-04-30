WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $253 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $314 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $366 million or $1.30 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $1.787 billion from $1.598 billion last year.Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $253 Mln. vs. $314 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.787 Bln vs. $1.598 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX