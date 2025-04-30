Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Total Voting Rights 30-Apr-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 April 2025 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company or "I-RES") Total Voting Rights In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that: The total number of Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in issue as at 30 April 2025 is 524,442,218. Each Ordinary Share carries one vote. The Company holds no Treasury Shares. The total number of voting rights is, therefore, 524,442,218. The above figure 524,442,218 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) and the Transparency Rules. END For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974 email: investors@iresreit.ie Media enquiries: Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0)86 035 3749 email: iresreit@drury.ie About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc I-RES provides high-quality rental homes and exceptional service to our residents, through our integrated teams, to generate sustainable value for our shareholders. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: TVR TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 385694 EQS News ID: 2127936 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

