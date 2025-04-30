San Diego, California and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Sonim Technologies today announced the receipt of initial purchase orders for the Sonim XP Pro Thermal, its latest innovation in rugged mobile solutions, ahead of its general availability later this quarter. These early orders from distribution partners highlight solid market demand and confidence in the XP Pro Thermal's advanced capabilities and durability.

The XP Pro Thermal is built to tackle the toughest challenges in demanding environments, including critical communications, construction, electrical maintenance, agriculture, HVAC, and other professional trades. With advanced thermal imaging technology, it enables users to detect temperature variations, improve efficiency, and enhance safety. Compliant with European Eco-Design requirements and certified to IP68 and MIL-STD-810H standards, the device is resistant to drops, water, and dust, making it a reliable tool for fieldwork in any environment.

"At Sonim Technologies, we're committed to creating solutions that empower our customers to excel in the most challenging conditions," said Simon Rayne, GM EMEA and APAC of Sonim. "The early interest in the XP Pro Thermal confirms market need and confidence in the Sonim brand to deliver unmatched functionality and durability. We're excited to bring this innovation to market and reinforce Sonim's leadership in rugged device solutions."

Powered by the Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 chipset, the XP Pro Thermal features an integrated FLIR Lepton® 3.5 thermal imaging camera and Sonim IRIS software suite, allowing users to pinpoint heat sources and detect critical issues like electrical faults, gas leaks, or insulation problems with precision. Its intuitive interface and robust connectivity ensure seamless integration into professional workflows.

The XP Pro Thermal will be available to the broader market later this quarter. To learn more, visit www.sonimtech.com/xpprothermal or contact one of Sonim's authorized distributors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

