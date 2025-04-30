WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment in cryptocurrency market remains muted ahead of a slew of economic data releases and corporate earnings. Easing in tensions on the trade front limited losses. The crypto price move coincides with a mixed trend in Wall Street, a stronger Dollar, easing in bond yields as well as a decline in the price of the yellow metal.Overall crypto market capitalization has slipped 0.39 percent overnight to $2.97 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has also decreased 14 percent to $72 billion.Bitcoin slipped 0.26 percent overnight to trade at $95,019.Ethereum dropped 1.44 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,811.4th ranked XRP lost 2.44 percent during the past 24 hours as it changes hands at $2.23.5th ranked BNB declined 0.44 percent whereas 6th ranked Solana shed 0.74 percent during the past 24 hours. 8th ranked Dogecoin and 9th ranked Cardano both dropped 2.3 percent overnight. 10th ranked TRON lost 0.85 percent in the past 24 hours.Bitcoin and XRP are holding on to gains in the year-to-date period.74th ranked FLOKI topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 11.6 percent.67th ranked Virtuals Protocol is the greatest laggard among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight decline of more than 10 percent.Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended April 25 showed net inflows of $3.4 billion as compared with net inflows of $6 million during the week ended April 18.Year-to-date inflows have increased to $3.6 billion whereas the assets under management have jumped to $151.6 billion. According to the report, Bitcoin topped flows by asset, iShares ETF topped flows by provider and United States topped flows by country during the past week.Bitcoin-based products recorded inflows of $3.2 billion. Ethereum-based products witnessed inflows of $183 million followed by XRP-based products that witnessed inflows of $32 million. Sui-based products also recorded inflows of $21 million. Multi-asset products and Short Bitcoin products have recorded negative year-to-date flows.More than 87 percent of the cumulative AUM of $151.6 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $132.2 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at a little more than 63 percent.AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $9.2 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $6.3 billion. An AUM of $1.4 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM of $1.1 billion followed by Sui-based products with an AUM of $400 million.The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows inflows of $1.5 billion to iShares ETF. ARK 21Shares recorded inflows of $621 million followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund that witnessed inflows of $574 million. Grayscale Investments recorded inflows of $202 million. Bitwise Funds Trust also recorded inflows of $130 million.iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $58.2 billion implying a share of more than 38.4 percent. Though outflows exceed $1.4 billion in 2025, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $26.5 billion, which is 17.5 percent of the cumulative AUM of $151.6 billion. Fidelity commands an AUM of $19.1 billion followed by ARK 21Shares that has an AUM of $5.0 billion.The top 3 viz iShares, Grayscale Investments and Fidelity account for more than 68.4 percent of the total AUM.In addition to Grayscale Investments, CoinShares XBT, 21Shares ad Bitwise Funds Trust have recorded negative flows in the year-to-date period.United States witnessed inflows of $3.3 billion. Germany saw inflows of $51.5 million followed by Switzerland that registered inflows of $41.4 million. Canada however recorded outflows of $1.6 million.Of the cumulative AUM of $151.6 billion, $116.3 billion or 76.7 percent is in United States. Canada follows with an AUM of $5.5 billion whereas Switzerland accounts for an AUM of $5.4 billion. Germany accounts for an AUM of $5.3 billion followed by Sweden with an AUM of $3.1 billion.Sweden, Switzerland and Hong Kong have recorded net outflows over the year-to-date period.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX