Hisamitsu America: Celebrate Salonpas Day and Japan Parade & Street Fair: Free Pain Relief at In-Person & Online Sampling Events in May

Hisamitsu America, the marketers of Salonpas®, the world's No.1 Brand of Over-the-Counter (OTC) topical analgesics in the patch category4, is marking Salonpas Day with in-person and online product sampling events throughout May.1

In-person sampling will take place across multiple weekends in the NY Metro area, including:

The Japan Parade & Street Fair is held on May 10th, at 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue in New York City from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Japan Street Fair features authentic Japanese street food with activities including origami, calligraphy, and celebrity photo opportunities. Brand ambassadors from Hisamitsu America will be distributing the Salonpas® Lidocaine FLEX Patch (while supplies last) at the Salonpas booth.

The Japan Parade, which starts at 1:00 PM on Central Park West at 81st Street, will feature special guests from Japan. Chef Masahuru Morimoto, the star of Iron Chef, is Grand Marshall of the Japan Parade 2025. Hisamitsu America will also be participating with a float in the parade.

Salonpas Day, celebrated annually on May 18th as a day celebrating freedom from pain, will feature product sampling at specified ShopRite stores in New Jersey, where the Salonpas team will hand out samples of the Salonpas Lidocaine FLEX Patch.

Salonpas products will be on sale at ShopRite during this period, and a promotion will appear in the ShopRite weekly circular, both in print and digitally.

The ShopRite store locations for Salonpas® sampling, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, include:

2 Route 37, West Toms River, NJ 0853

860 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, NJ 08753

1001 Rt. 70 West, Lakehurst, NJ 08733

Susan Francia, retired two-time Gold Medalist and 5-time World Champion in rowing and Salonpas Brand Ambassador, will be present from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM to engage with attendees at Live Run Give LLC's Cranford Pizza Run 5K, whose mission is to create fun, food-themed events while giving back to breast cancer charities. The Cranford Pizza 5K starts at 10 AM at Nomahegan Park,1033 Springfield Avenue, Cranford, NJ 07016.

The Salonpas® Lidocaine FLEX Patch, from America's #1 selling OTC Lidocaine Brand2 and #1 OTC Lidocaine Patch Brand3, delivers the maximum OTC strength 4% Lidocaine available without a prescription. This unscented, highly adhesive patch features a thin, flexible design that contours comfortably to the body for targeted pain relief.

Online Sampling - For pain sufferers unable to attend the in-person sampling events, Hisamitsu America is offering 60,000, 1-count free samples of OTC Salonpas Lidocaine FLEX Patches1 via its English and Spanish sampling websites at www.TrySalonpas.com and www.PruebaSalonpas.com.

"Japan Parade and Street Fair, and Salonpas Day are two wonderful opportunities for us to connect face to face with consumers and provide safe and effective pain relief solutions while living out our company's commitment to "TE-A-TE" culture," said Jim Lepis, President & CEO, Hisamitsu America, the marketers of Salonpas®, the world's number one OTC pain patch brand4 and #1 Doctor & Pharmacist Recommended Brand of OTC Pain Relief Patches in the US. 5

"What lies beneath "TE-A-TE" is your compassion for your loved ones. Such compassion is the starting point of our "Patch Treatment Culture", which Hisamitsu has emphasized since its establishment."

About Hisamitsu America:

Hisamitsu America is the North American subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., founded in 1847, a global pioneer and innovator of transdermal and topical patch technology with a focus on pain relief. The Salonpas® product line, which gained early acceptance in Asia and is now registered in over 100 countries, has pioneered the development of topical patches to relieve pain. In the United States, Salonpas is #1 selling brand of OTC topical pain relievers in any form6. For more information, visit: https://us.hisamitsu/. Also listed on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

1While supplies last. See website for complete terms & conditions.

Sources:

2Latest 52 Weeks Ending 3.23.25, Circana Total MULO+ Dollar Sales, External Analgesics, excluding Private Label

3Latest 52 Weeks Ending 3.23.25, Circana Total MULO+ External Analgesics, excluding Private Label

4Salonpas® Named the World's No. 1 OTC Topical Analgesic Patch Brand - Euromonitor International Limited (global topical analgesics/anaesthetic market, 2024 data.)

5Topical Analgesic Patch data, IQVIA ProVoice Survey 2024

6Latest 52 Weeks Ending 3.23.25, Circana Total MULO+ Dollar Sales, External Analgesics, excluding Private Label

