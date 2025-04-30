GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Media Announces New Partnership with Esports.gg

GameSquare Media positioned as the go-to solution for gaming-focused publishers and brands seeking high-impact, targeted advertising services

Announcement expands GameSquare and efuse's collaboration and follows the recent multi-year partnership between efuse and Sideqik, a GameSquare company

GameSquare Media, a division of GameSquare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), is consolidating and scaling GameSquare's media solutions under one unified brand focused on gaming and esports. This strategic move reflects GameSquare's commitment to building a dedicated, end-to-end media offering designed specifically for the gaming ecosystem. As part of this transformation, GameSquare Media has partnered with Esports.gg, an eFuse company, expanding the existing relationship between GameSquare's Sideqik and eFuse . The company expects GameSquare Media to be another strategic growth pillar as part of delivering on its 2025 guidance

The consolidation underscores GameSquare's vision to centralize its media operations, streamlining its experience in digital content monetization with advanced media, technology, and analytics capabilities. To lead this next phase of growth, Drew Brunson has been appointed as Head of GameSquare Media. Brunson brings extensive experience in gaming media and advertising and will work alongside Brittany Peters, who leads GameSquare's media operations team, to deliver innovative and impactful solutions for brands looking to engage gaming audiences. Together, they position GameSquare Media as the go-to solution for gaming-focused publishers and brands seeking high-impact, targeted advertising services.

This announcement builds upon the recent multi-year partnership between efuse and Sideqik, another GameSquare company, reinforcing the growing synergy between the two organizations. The collaboration will enable Esports.gg to offer enhanced programmatic advertising solutions, allowing brands to engage gaming audiences with greater precision and effectiveness.

"With the launch of GameSquare Media, we are doubling down on our commitment to the gaming industry," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Under Drew's leadership, we are confident in our ability to deliver world-class direct advertising solutions tailored for gaming. Esports.gg is the perfect partner, and through our growing collaboration, we are delivering sophisticated advertising solutions that empower brands to connect authentically with gaming communities."

Through this partnership, GameSquare Media will enable Esports.gg to significantly expand its direct advertising capabilities across both its website and social channels, offering a robust suite of tools and services designed to drive higher engagement and revenue. These include:

Ad Library Deployment - A curated set of ad placements optimized for direct sales and tailored to gaming audiences.

Full Campaign Rollout Support - Assistance with implementing and managing direct advertising campaigns across Esports.gg's owned and operated platforms.

Daily Performance Tracking and Insights - Real-time reporting and insights to improve campaign results and inform ad strategy.

Dedicated Client Success Team - Ongoing strategic guidance to support Esports.gg's direct sales efforts and campaign execution.

GAM Access with Full Training for Direct-Sold Campaigns - Providing Esports.gg with the tools and training to scale direct sales operations with confidence.

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of gaming media," said Matthew Benson, CEO and Founder of efuse. "GameSquare Media's direct advertising solutions will help brands engage our audience in an even more seamless and data-driven way, reinforcing Esports.gg as a leading platform for advertisers looking to connect with the gaming community."

The launch of GameSquare Media underscores GameSquare's strategic commitment to redefining digital advertising in gaming. As the esports industry continues to expand, this transition ensures that brands can effectively reach and engage audiences in an evolving digital landscape.

For more information on GameSquare Media, visit www.gamesquare.com. To learn more about efuse, visit www.efuse.gg.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next-generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award-winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media Inc.'s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

