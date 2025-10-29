GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Announces Strategic Partnership with Katana

Dialectic to deploy a portion of GameSquare's Ethereum Holdings on Katana's decentralized finance-focused blockchain

Partnership reflects GameSquare's strategy to build a best-in-class onchain infrastructure that includes strategic partnership with Dialectic, 1OF1, Goff Capital and Robert Leshner

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) ("GameSquare" or the "Company"), a next-generation media, entertainment, technology and digital native treasury company, today announced a strategic partnership with Katana, a decentralized finance (DeFi), focused blockchain incubated by Polygon Labs and GSR. This is part of GameSquare's expanding onchain strategy in collaboration with Dialectic, 1OF1 AG, Goff Capital and Robert Leshner.

Dialectic, as manager of GameSquare's ethereum treasury program, will deploy a portion of GameSquare's Ethereum (ETH) holdings, on Katana's unique yield-generating infrastructure to deliver sustainable, risk-adjusted onchain returns. The partnership also opens the door for GameSquare's agency network to support Katana's growth initiatives through creative, esports, and experiential marketing programs.

Katana is a DeFi-first blockchain, purpose-built to return onchain revenue to users and ecosystem participants through novel yield generating mechanisms. Its architecture integrates diversified, self-sustaining revenue drivers including Vault Bridge Ethereum yield routing, U.S. Treasury-backed stablecoin revenue via Agora's AUSD, yield earned from chain-owned liquidity, and transaction fees. This architecture creates sustainable, compounding yield for onchain participants.

Through its collaboration with Dialectic and Katana, GameSquare continues to pioneer the adoption of DAT strategies among publicly traded companies, bringing institutional scale, transparency, and governance to DeFi participation. GameSquare's ETH deployment strategy aligns with its broader objective to build a diversified, productive onchain treasury that complements its operating businesses in gaming, media, and entertainment.

"Partnering with Katana reflects our belief that institutional DeFi infrastructure is entering a new era that is defined by security, transparency, and real yield," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "By leveraging Dialectic's expertise and Katana's DeFi-first design, we're demonstrating how forward-thinking companies can unlock capital efficiency, while generating meaningful onchain returns."

"GameSquare's onchain strategy is about combining real-world entertainment IP with institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure," said Ryan Zurrer, Founder of Dialectic. "Katana's architecture aligns perfectly with this vision, creating sustainable, compounding yield opportunities."

"Since establishing its DAT program in July 2025, GameSquare has quickly established a powerful group of advisors and partners," said Matthew Fisher, Institutional Lead at Katana. "We are proud to join GameSquare's platform and excited to create compounding value to the Company's DAT strategy."

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance, returns generated by its business strategies, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans and strategies, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's annual meeting and corporate governance, its ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

