BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The Office of the United States Trade Representative has released its 2025 Special 301 Report on the adequacy and effectiveness of U.S. trading partners' protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights.'Americans take great pride as the world's leading innovators and creators,' said US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer. 'Our trading partners must address the concerns identified in the Special 301 Report and stop those stealing the intellectual property of hard-working businesses and individuals. President Trump has a track record of empowering our innovators and workers, and this comprehensive report is a basis for the United States to take trade enforcement action against those not playing fairly.'This annual report details USTR's findings of more than 100 trading partners after significant research and enhanced engagement with stakeholders.The Special Report says that USTR moved Mexico from the Watch List to the Priority Watch List due to long-standing and significant IP concerns that have not been resolved yet. Many of them relate to Mexico's implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.USTR removed Turkmenistan from the Watch List this year as stakeholders have not raised significant concerns about IP protection or enforcement during the Special 301 review over the last several years.USTR placed 8 countries, including China ad Indonesia on the Priority Watch List, indicating that serious problems exist in those countries with respect to IP protection, enforcement, or market access for U.S. persons relying on IP.'With the slow pace of reform in China, serious concerns remain regarding long-standing issues like technology transfer, trade secrets, counterfeiting, online piracy, copyright law, patent and related policies, bad faith trademarks, and geographical indications,' USTR said in a press release.' China has failed to implement or only partially implemented a number of its commitments on intellectual property under the United States-China Economic and Trade Agreement', it noted.The report also details concerns and developments in 18 countries that USTR placed on the Watch List. They include Vietnam and Brazil.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX