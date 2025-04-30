LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British military has launched airstrikes targeting Houthi strongholds in Yemen in a joint operation with US forces Tuesday.The strikes targeted a cluster of buildings, used by the Houthis to manufacture drones of the type used to attack ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, located some fifteen miles south of Sanaa, UK's Ministry of Defense said.Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s, with air refueling support from Voyager tankers, attacked a number of these buildings using Paveway IV precision guided bombs with minimal risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure, it added.'As a further precaution, the strike was conducted after dark, when the likelihood of any civilians being in the area was reduced yet further'.The Defense Ministry said in a statement released Wednesday that the joint military operation was carried out in retaliation against the Houthis' campaign of attacks since in November 2023, threatening freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, striking international ships, and killing innocent merchant mariners.This marks the first US-UK joint operation against the Iran-backed militants since the Trump administration and the Starmer Government came to power.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX