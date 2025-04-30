WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled $507 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $113 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $487 million or $1.36 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 30.9% to $2.294 billion from $1.752 billion last year.Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $507 Mln. vs. $113 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $2.294 Bln vs. $1.752 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.30 - $2.60 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX