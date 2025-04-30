WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced Wednesday that it has appointed John Woods to Chief Financial Officer. Upon joining State Street, Woods will report to Ron O'Hanley, State Street's chairman and chief executive officer.Woods, who will join State Street in late August, succeeds Mark Keating who has served as interim CFO since February.Woods joins State Street from Citizens Financial Group where he is currently Vice Chair and CFO. He brings more than 38 years of industry experience across multiple finance disciplines to State Street working at large and complex financial institutions.Prior to Citizens, Woods spent several years at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group where he was most recently CFO of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp. Prior to that, Woods held financial leadership roles at other large financial institutions including CFO of Home Lending at JPMorgan Chase.He started his career at Arthur Andersen where he became a partner in the financial and risk consulting group.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX