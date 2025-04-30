BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on six entities and six individuals based in Iran and China for their role in a network procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC.This network has facilitated the procurement of sodium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate from China to Iran. Sodium perchlorate is used to produce ammonium perchlorate, which is controlled by the Missile Technology Control Regime, a multilateral political understanding among states that seek to limit the proliferation of missiles and missile technology. Both ammonium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate are chemicals usable in solid propellant rocket motors, which are commonly used for ballistic missiles.Iran-based Saman Tejarat Barman Trading Company has procured sodium perchlorate for IRGC, and Iran-based STB associate Mohammad Asgari has coordinated its shipment from China to Iran with China-based Shenzhen Amor Logistics Co Ltd, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.Iran-based Abed Zargar Bab Aldashti, Hamed Zargar Bab Aldashti, Zahra Zargar Bab Aldashti, Forough Modarres Fathi and Abbas Pour Kazemi, who hold key leadership roles at STB, are the other individuals designated by OFAC.China-based Dongying Weiaien Chemical Co Ltd, which has supplied dioctyl sebacate to STB; Yanling Chuanxing Chemical Plant General Partnership, which shipped products on behalf of Shenzhen Amor; China Chlorate Tech Co Limited, which has transferred funds to Yanling Chuanxing Chemical Plant; and Yanling Lingfeng Chlorate Co Ltd, which has received funds from CCT and shares personnel with both CCT and Yanling Chuanxing Chemical Plant, are the Chinese firms that the Treasury targeted.'Iran's aggressive development of missiles and other weapons capabilities imperils the safety of the United States and our partners,' said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. 'It also destabilizes the Middle East, and violates the global agreements intended to prevent the proliferation of these technologies. To achieve peace through strength, Treasury will continue to take all available measures to deprive Iran's access to resources necessary to advance its missile program.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX