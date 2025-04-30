WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter of 2025.The report said real gross domestic product fell by 0.3 percent in the first quarter after surging by 2.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024. Economists had expected GDP to rise by 0.4 percent.The unexpected dip by GDP primarily reflected an increase in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP.A decrease in government spending also weighed on GDP, while increases in investment, consumer spending and exports helped limit the downside.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX