Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (OTCQB: AISXF) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a climate risk assessment and modeling solutions provider, is pleased to announce a data licensing agreement with RedZone Software LLC ("RedZone"), a U.S.-based provider of wildfire and natural disaster risk modeling technology, signed April 21, 2025. This contract marks a strategic step in expanding AISIX's market presence within the growing climate intelligence sector.

Under the agreement, AISIX will provide RedZone with proprietary climate risk datasets-specifically burn probability and fire intensity data for Alberta and British Columbia. The data will be integrated into RedZone's fire risk analytics platform to power actionable insights for enterprise and government clients across Canada.

"This agreement is a strong validation of the commercial value and quality of AISIX's data assets," said Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions. "RedZone's decision to incorporate our data into their wildfire reporting tools expands our reach into new customer segments and aligns with our strategy to scale recurring, high-margin licensing revenue."

The deal also includes provisions for future geographic and product line expansion. RedZone may extend access to data for additional Canadian provinces and climate scenarios, further increasing AISIX's addressable market.

"This collaboration allows us to deliver more precise and comprehensive risk intelligence to our clients," said Clark Woodward, CEO of RedZone. "AISIX's data is a critical layer that enhances our modeling capabilities."

This contract strengthens AISIX's position as a data provider to platforms powering climate resilience and risk-informed decision-making.

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc/

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with climate insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

For further information:

Mihalis Belantis, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 620-1051

investors@aisix.ca

About RedZone

RedZone allows underwriters and insurers to take smarter risks by analyzing up-to-date disaster intelligence data and alerting clients of the potential wildfire threat that a property or portfolio may face. RedZone has saved clients millions of dollars by reducing property loss claims whilst protecting the most valuable asset of all, their customers. RedZone's Alert Dashboard pushes real-time alerts to insurers and brokers as soon as a wildfire, hurricane, or earthquake threatens one of their customers.

For further information:

Clark Woodward, Chief Executive Officer

cwoodward@redzone.co

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company's expected product offerings, the functionalities of the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface and the Company's expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company's ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company's ability to compete and the Company's ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

