Change in number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB

During April 2025, the number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB (STO:ATORX) ("Alligator Bioscience") has decreased as a result of the redemption of all 779,169 outstanding series C shares, as well as the reverse split of ordinary shares, which were resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 27 March 2025.

As of 30 April 2025, the total number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience amounts to 16,905,477, of which all outstanding shares are ordinary shares with one vote each.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

This information is information that Alligator Bioscience is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-04-30 15:00 CEST.

