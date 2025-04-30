Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A41BED | ISIN: SE0024173637 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AL0
Stuttgart
30.04.25
08:06 Uhr
0,340 Euro
+0,003
+0,98 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2025 15:26 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Alligator Bioscience AB

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2025 / During April 2025, the number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB (STO:ATORX) ("Alligator Bioscience") has decreased as a result of the redemption of all 779,169 outstanding series C shares, as well as the reverse split of ordinary shares, which were resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 27 March 2025.

As of 30 April 2025, the total number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience amounts to 16,905,477, of which all outstanding shares are ordinary shares with one vote each.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

This information is information that Alligator Bioscience is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-04-30 15:00 CEST.

Attachments

Change in number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-alligator-bioscience-ab-1021687

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
