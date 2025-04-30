WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services firm, said on Wednesday that it has acquired New Zealand-based First Capital Financial Services and its affiliate First Capital Wealth Management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO of AJG, said: 'First Capital has a client-focused culture like our own and offers an excellent opportunity to expand our benefits consulting capabilities in the region.'First Capital, a financial advisory firm, provides wealth management, risk management, and employee benefits services to corporate clients and individuals throughout New Zealand.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX