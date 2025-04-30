WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fannie Mae (FNMA.OB) Wednesday reported net income attributable to shareholders of $6 million or breakeven earnings per share for the first quarter compared with loss of $4 million or breakeven earnings per share a year ago, due to dividend distributed to preferred stock.Dividends distributed to senior preferred stock was $3.655 billion compared with $4.324 billion last year.Income before taxes was $4.584 billion for the first quarter, lower than $5.433 billion in the same quarter a year ago.Net income declined to $3.661 billion from $4.320 billion last year.Revenue for the quarter slightly decreased to $7.085 billion from $7.095 billion in the previous year.Net interest income dropped to $7.001 billion from $7.023 billion a year ago, and fee and other income fell to 84 million from 72 million.Provision for credit losses was $24 million compared with benefit of $180 million last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX