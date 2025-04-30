Following the recent global launch of Andersen Consulting in February, the organization expands its consulting capabilities in Brazil as Albieri e Associados becomes a member of Andersen Consulting.

Albieri e Associados, formerly a collaborating firm of Andersen Global since 2019, brings a robust portfolio of capabilities to Andersen's consulting platform, specializing in areas such as strategic consulting, financial management, operational optimization, and business transformation. The firm works closely with clients across various sectors to drive innovation, improve performance, and navigate complex business challenges.

Luiz Albieri, managing partner of Albieri e Associados, said, "Becoming a member of Andersen Consulting opens up new opportunities for us to offer even more solutions to our clients while leveraging Andersen's global platform. We already have strong working relationships with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global and look forward to working with the members of Andersen Consulting globally to further elevate the value we deliver to businesses in Brazil and internationally."

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, "Albieri e Associados' knowledge of the Brazilian market, coupled with their familiarity of the Andersen organization, strengthens our existing consulting platform in the country. Together, with our other consulting members in Brazil and globally, we will be able to provide our clients with holistic solutions that allow them to become more efficient and competitive in the global marketplace."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

