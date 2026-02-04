Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with SHMA, a leading actuarial and financial advisory firm headquartered in the UAE.

SHMA is an actuarial consulting firm with nearly four decades of experience helping organizations navigate complexity, manage risk, and unlock opportunities through actuarial and insurance advisory, risk management, and valuation of End-of-Service Benefits (EOSB). Working with insurance companies, pension schemes, and other private and public organizations, SHMA helps clients build resilient organizations.

"At SHMA, we keep quality, customized solutions, and genuine connection with people at the center of our mission," said Shariq Sikander, director of SHMA. "Collaborating with Andersen Consulting provides us with the opportunity to extend our impact globally and expand our actuarial services beyond the MENA region, bringing innovative, client-focused solutions to organizations seeking practical and transformative approaches to their business challenges."

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, "This collaboration strengthens our ability to support clients at the intersection of strategy, people, and execution. SHMA's deep expertise in actuarial, insurance, and employee benefits complements our global consulting platform, enabling us to deliver holistic solutions that empower organizations to thrive in an evolving business environment."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204899528/en/

Contacts:

mediainquiries@Andersen.com