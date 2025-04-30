Gold House Announces New Rising Artists Selected for Gold Music Accelerator With Partners Spotify & Asian Nation

Gold House, the home of collective power where leaders unite to forge culture, with support from the most popular audio streaming subscription service Spotify and Live Nation's employee-led resource group Asian Nation, is proud to announce the 2025 cohort of the Gold Music Accelerator. A transformative program designed to elevate rising Asian diasporic music artists, this year's selected artists - Snow Wife , Chance Emerson , and Luna Li - will gain opportunities to propel their careers to the next level.

The Gold Music Accelerator provides artists with industry-defining resources, including masterclasses led by Spotify and Live Nation executives to help navigate the business of music, access to showcase opportunities in front of industry leaders, and marketing and promotional support. Participants will also have the chance to record their own Spotify Singles, expanding their reach to new audiences.

"As a global platform dedicated to music discovery, Spotify is committed to supporting emerging artists and ensuring all voices are heard. The Gold Music Accelerator provides a crucial platform for Asian Pacific artists to access knowledge, tools, and networks that help them thrive. Now in our fourth year partnering with Gold House, we continue to champion Asian Pacific talent and create spaces for them to flourish," said Sulinna Ong, Spotify's Global Head of Editorial. Spotify makes it easier to discover Asian Pacific talent through its editorial playlists like Gold Beats and Jasmine , which spotlight emerging Asian Pacific musicians and expand their reach globally.

A newly conducted study by Live Nation called Asian Audiences Amplified found that 73% live music goers report wanting to see Asian artists and performers, but only 25% of these events feature AAPI talent, suggesting a significant opportunity for artists and concert goers alike. Through the Accelerator, Asian Nation members and Live Nation executives will provide hands-on performance development and insights into live performance and touring and host a dedicated industry showcase for the three artists in Los Angeles this summer.

"Asian Pacific artists have massive untapped potential, not just within their own communities but across global audiences hungry for new voices," said Pravir Samtani, co-chair of Live Nation's Asian Nation. "This program provides artists with access to industry contacts, mentorship, and visibility, helping them refine their artistry and stage presence."

An esteemed panel of industry professionals evaluated candidates based on musical talent, artistic vision, and how their cultural identity informs their work. The committee included Thuy, the first program alumna to join as a judge; musician Eric Nam; and designer Humberto Leon - who recently served as creative director of HYBE label group KATSEYE - alongside Ong and other influential music executives dedicated to fostering new talent.

About the Artists:

Snow Wife : Emily Snow began her artistic journey as a professional dancer before transitioning to music. Signed to publishing company Prescription Songs and Amigo Records under Republic Records, Snow Wife serves up slick, sexy, genre-bending music. Her breakout single "American Horror Show" has garnered significant attention on social media platforms.



Chance Emerson : Chance Emerson grew up between Hong Kong and Maine and recorded his first EP in the attic of his high school's music building. His music forges a compelling brand of melodic "Asian-Americana" folk-rock. A recipient of the prestigious BMI John Lennon Songwriting Award, Chance recently performed at Newport Folk Festival and Lollapalooza.



Luna Li: Hannah Bussiere Kim, known professionally as Luna Li, is a Korean-Canadian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer known for weaving baroque-pop with jazz flutes and gritty riffs. Though she cut her teeth in Toronto's live music scene, she won over a new legion of fans during the pandemic by posting solo bedroom jams that showcased her classical training and multi-instrumental abilities.

Past participants have seen significant growth in their careers following the program. "The Gold Music Accelerator gave me the confidence and motivation to keep going. It was such a breath of fresh air to be recognized and supported. Since being a part of the program, I've released two projects and toured all around the world. Being surrounded by people who looked like me and shared my experiences made me proud to be an Asian artist and inspired me to keep pushing my culture forward," said Thuy.

"This program is about more than just visibility - it's about building a lasting infrastructure for Asian diasporic artists to succeed," said Christine Yi, General Manager of Gold House Futures. "Asian Nation and Spotify have been instrumental in providing key access and opportunities, and we are thrilled to see much more of Snow Wife, Chance Emerson, and Luna Li."

For more information about the Gold Music Accelerator, visit goldhouse.org/music .

