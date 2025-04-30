Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) (OTCQB: EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that it has initiated its 2025 summer exploration program on the Arlington property, southern British Columbia.

The fully funded 2025 exploration program consists of an initial DCIP geophysical survey over the Fresh Pots geochemical anomaly, an airborne LIDAR survey over the entire property, further surface sampling and mapping of specific target areas and a 3,000 metre core drilling program designed to test prominent surface soil and rock anomalies in the south Fresh Pots target.

Exploration crews have mobilized to the property in preparation for a 26 line-kilometre DCIP geophysical survey. The survey is anticipated to take 15 to 20 days to complete and aims to provide sub-surface target definition of strongly pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold-bearing veins and fracture sets identified in surface sampling carried out between 2021 and 2024. The Fresh Pots target itself is a broad 800 metre x 2000 metre Au in-soil anomaly that extends in a north-northeast direction through the center of the property and is on trend with the Rona showing (Figure 1). To date, 2,271 soil samples have been collected over the Fresh Pots and Rona targets with 75 samples returning >100ppb Au and eight samples >1 ppm Au (1g/t Au).

The Fresh Pots soil anomaly is further characterized by a prominent magnetic low and an elevated K/Th radiometric signature identified in an airborne magnetic/radiometric survey flown over the entire 5,387ha Arlington property in January 2025 (Figure 2).

Drilling, which is anticipated to start in mid to late-May, will initially target broad clusters of strongly anomalous Au-Ag-As soil anomalies in the south Fresh Pots area. Step-outs from the initial targets will be guided by both drill success and results of the IP Survey. Additional surface sampling and mapping towards further drill target definition is planned for the north Fresh Pots, Rona and other target areas on the property and will include several new claims that were staked earlier this year.

VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented, "The Arlington Property represents a new and exciting early-stage exploration project with tremendous discovery potential. Multiple drill-ready targets exist on the property, and the upcoming DCIP survey should further enhance the sub-surface projections of mineralization identified in earlier soil and rock sampling. Drilling is anticipated to start in three to four weeks time that will test the more advanced targets while further surface mapping and sampling will be employed to upgrade targeting in several other highly prospective areas. The work is fully funded for 2025."



Figure 1: Compiled Gold and Silver assay results from rock and soil sampling on the Fresh Pots target, Arlington property. Note the brighter colours represent gold and silver assays results from the 2024 sampling while the paler colours represent pre-2024 sample results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/250244_c99c0a18f4b1598a_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Total Magnetic Intensity and K/Th radiometric ratios from the January 2025 Magnetic/Radiometric Geophysical Survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/250244_c99c0a18f4b1598a_003full.jpg

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. A significant Resource has been developed on four of the high-grade veins, with an aggressive expansion drilling program planned during 2025. Deeper porphyry-copper mineralization has been intersected but has been only partially delineated. See NR dated January 16, 2022 for a summary of the Resource, with the full 43-101 Technical Report available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or Equity's website www.equitymetalscorportation.com.

The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is VP Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Arlington and Silver Queen projects and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr."

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr., P.Geo

President, Director, Equity Metals Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding the exercise of the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, Exchange acceptance of the Arlington Agreement, and future exploration plans and expenditures on the Arlington Project. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Equity Metals Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250244

SOURCE: Equity Metals Corporation