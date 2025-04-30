BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economy stalled in the first quarter of 2025 after recovering in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product remained flat in the first quarter from last year, following a 0.4 percent expansion in the fourth quarter.The favourable performance in the services was offset by weaker performance in industry and construction, the agency said.On an adjusted basis, GDP shrank 0.4 percent in the first quarter versus a 0.1 percent rebound in the previous quarter.Compared to the previous quarter, the Hungarian economy contracted 0.2 percent after a 0.6 percent recovery in the December quarter.Separate official data showed that the total trade surplus of the country rose to EUR 1.77 billion in March from EUR 1.6 billion in the corresponding month last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX