Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $413.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $331.4 million during the same quarter in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2025 was $13.7 million or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $9.9 million or $0.44 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2025 were $18.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million or $0.45 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with the first quarter results which exceeded our expectations. Sales for the quarter were up nearly 25%, and excluding the impact of the recent acquisition of Nissens Automotive ("Nissens"), sales were up nearly 5%. Additionally, adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 80% for the quarter, with strong profit performance from all segments."
Within our North American aftermarket business, both segments had strong quarters. Vehicle Control sales increased 3.7% in the first quarter, continuing the positive trend from last year. Customer order patterns were solid as we saw steady demand for our products, which tend to be more non-discretionary in nature.
Our Temperature Control segment is off to an excellent start as sales increased 24.1%. The strength seen in the fourth quarter has continued, driven by a combination of planned pre-season orders, which can shift between quarters in any given year, and strong ongoing customer sell-through.
For Engineered Solutions, first quarter sales declined 11.2% as softness in certain of our end markets continued. On a positive note, the customer and product mix has shown improvement, generating improved profitability on lower sales. We continue to win new business awards which bodes well for future growth as the cycle recovers.
Moving to our newest segment, Nissens, we were pleased with the performance during its first full quarter of ownership, as it contributed sales of $66.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.3%, slightly better than our full-year mid-teens rate expectations for the segment. Our integration efforts are well underway, and we remain very confident in our initial target of $8 -12 million in run-rate cost reduction synergies within 24 months of ownership. We look forward to updating you as we move further into the integration process and remain very excited about the future potential.
Looking at profitability, adjusted EBITDA increased to $42.8 million, up from $22.9 million last year, with just over half of the gain from Nissens and the balance from the improved performance of our other segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin climbed 350 basis points to 10.4%, due to the higher rate of Nissens, leverage on the solid sales from our North American business, and various cost containment actions, including the benefit from our previously disclosed early retirement program. We remain focused on our cost savings initiatives and continue to look at ways to drive margin improvement going forward.
From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $600.3 million, primarily reflecting additional borrowings related to our Nissens acquisition and seasonal working capital build.
Regarding the recently announced tariffs, we are currently assessing the impact on our business in what remains a fluid environment. We believe our diverse global footprint provides a competitive advantage. Over half of our sales in the US are from products manufactured in North America that are USMCA-compliant and thus are currently largely tariff-free. Products sourced from China represent only about a quarter of our US sales, with the remainder coming from lower-tariffed regions. Furthermore, our recent acquisition of Nissens provides meaningful sales diversification outside of the US. We are judiciously planning our mitigation steps, which will largely come from pass-through pricing to our customers.
Regarding our outlook for the year, we maintain our previous guidance for top-line growth to be in the mid-teens, and adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 10-11%. However, this excludes the impact of tariffs due to the ongoing uncertainty of how they will ultimately play out. We note that under a tariff passthrough, we typically see a sales increase with minimal change to profit dollars, accompanied by some degree of reduced profit margin rate. Once things stabilize and we have better clarity regarding the impact on our business performance, we expect to update our estimates.
The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on June 2, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 15, 2025.
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "We are excited about the strong start to 2025. Although the macroeconomic environment may remain volatile for the foreseeable future, the underlying fundamentals of the aftermarket have proven to be resilient, both in the US and Europe, particularly in challenging times. The largely non-discretionary nature of our business, coupled with our large North American manufacturing base mitigating tariff exposure, should provide stability as we navigate this period of uncertainty. We remain optimistic about our long-term potential, led by the growth and synergy savings that Nissens will provide in the coming years. We will remain focused on finding ways to drive shareholder value, and on positioning the company to take advantage of the many opportunities we see before us. As always, we thank our employees that make all this possible."
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
2025
2024
Net sales
$ 413,379
$ 331,403
Cost of sales
288,657
241,881
Gross profit
124,722
89,522
Selling, general and administrative expenses
99,845
74,733
Restructuring and integration expenses
673
192
Other income, net
258
22
Operating income
24,462
14,619
Other non-operating income, net
2,248
819
Interest expense
7,761
2,067
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
18,949
13,371
Provision for income taxes
5,069
3,342
Earnings from continuing operations
13,880
10,029
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(1,139)
(1,039)
Net earnings
12,741
8,990
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
175
166
Net earnings attributable to SMP
$ 12,566
$ 8,824
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP
Continuing operations
$ 13,705
$ 9,863
Discontinued operations
(1,139)
(1,039)
Net earnings attributable to SMP
$ 12,566
$ 8,824
Per common share data
Basic:
Continuing operations
$ 0.63
$ 0.45
Discontinued operations
(0.06)
(0.05)
Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share
$ 0.57
$ 0.40
Diluted:
Continuing operations
$ 0.61
$ 0.44
Discontinued operations
(0.05)
(0.05)
Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share
$ 0.56
$ 0.39
Dividend declared per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.29
Weighted average number of common shares, basic
21,886,810
21,923,830
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted
22,319,868
22,372,543
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Segment Revenues
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, unaudited)
2025
2024
Vehicle Control
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)
$ 118,366
$ 116,085
Electrical and Safety
58,319
52,407
Wire Sets and Other
15,657
17,032
Total Vehicle Control
192,342
185,524
Temperature Control
AC System Components
67,191
49,960
Other Thermal Components
21,692
21,648
Total Temperature Control
88,883
71,608
Engineered Solutions
Light Vehicle
21,404
21,803
Commercial Vehicle
18,605
22,908
Construction/Agriculture
9,408
10,076
All Other
16,555
19,484
Total Engineered Solutions
65,972
74,271
Nissens Automotive
Engine Cooling
27,773
-
Air Conditioning
27,166
-
Engine Efficiency
11,243
-
Total Nissens Automotive
66,182
-
Total
$ 413,379
$ 331,403
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Segment Operating Profit
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, unaudited)
2025
2024
Gross Margin
Vehicle Control
$ 62,161
32.3 %
$ 58,899
31.7 %
Temperature Control
27,598
31.0 %
19,689
27.5 %
Engineered Solutions
11,709
17.7 %
10,934
14.7 %
Nissens Automotive
27,838
42.1 %
-
- %
All Other
-
-
Subtotal
$ 129,306
31.3 %
$ 89,522
27.0 %
Acquisition Expenses
(4,584)
-1.1 %
-
- %
Gross Margin
$ 124,722
30.2 %
$ 89,522
27.0 %
Selling, General & Administrative
Vehicle Control
$ 43,835
22.8 %
$ 43,258
23.3 %
Temperature Control
19,823
22.3 %
17,600
24.6 %
Engineered Solutions
8,514
12.9 %
8,691
11.7 %
Nissens Automotive
20,254
30.6 %
-
- %
All Other
6,856
5,184
Subtotal
$ 99,282
24.0 %
$ 74,733
22.6 %
Acquisition Expenses
563
0.1 %
-
- %
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 99,845
24.2 %
$ 74,733
22.6 %
Operating Income
Vehicle Control
$ 18,326
9.5 %
$ 15,641
8.4 %
Temperature Control
7,775
8.7 %
2,089
2.9 %
Engineered Solutions
3,195
4.8 %
2,243
3.0 %
Nissens Automotive
7,584
11.5 %
-
- %
All Other
(6,856)
(5,184)
Subtotal
$ 30,024
7.3 %
$ 14,789
4.5 %
Restructuring & Integration
(673)
-0.2 %
(192)
-0.1 %
Acquisition Expenses
(5,147)
-1.2 %
-
- %
Other Income, Net
258
0.1 %
22
- %
Operating Income
$ 24,462
5.9 %
$ 14,619
4.4 %
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
$ 13,705
$ 9,863
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
673
192
Acquisition Expenses
5,147
-
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
(1,513)
(50)
Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
$ 18,012
$ 10,005
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 0.61
$ 0.44
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
0.03
0.01
Acquisition Expenses
0.23
-
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
(0.06)
-
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 0.81
$ 0.45
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income
$ 24,462
$ 14,619
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
673
192
Acquisition Expenses
5,147
-
Last Twelve Months Ended
Other Income, Net
(258)
(22)
March 31,
Year Ended
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 30,024
$ 14,789
2025
2024
December 31, 2024
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 18,949
$ 13,371
$ 79,567
$ 77,978
$ 73,989
Depreciation and Amortization
10,267
7,301
34,379
29,241
31,413
Interest Expense
7,761
2,067
19,206
11,492
13,512
EBITDA
36,977
22,739
133,152
118,711
118,914
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
673
192
8,149
1,922
7,668
Acquisition Expenses
5,147
-
18,623
-
13,476
Special Items
5,820
192
26,772
1,922
21,144
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 42,797
$ 22,931
$ 159,924
$ 120,633
$ 140,058
Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Engineered
Nissens
All Other
Consolidated
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income
$ 17,782
$ 7,900
$ 3,176
$ 2,587
$ (6,983)
$ 24,462
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
526
136
20
-
(9)
673
Acquisition Expenses
-
-
-
5,011
136
5,147
Other (Income) Expense, Net
18
(261)
(1)
(14)
-
(258)
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 18,326
$ 7,775
$ 3,195
$ 7,584
$ (6,856)
$ 30,024
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 17,046
$ 7,948
$ 3,431
$ (2,151)
$ (7,325)
$ 18,949
Depreciation and Amortization
3,669
778
2,500
2,987
333
10,267
Interest Expense
1,007
539
459
5,620
136
7,761
EBITDA
21,722
9,265
6,390
6,456
(6,856)
36,977
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
526
136
20
-
(9)
673
Acquisition Expenses
-
-
-
5,011
136
5,147
Special Items
526
136
20
5,011
127
5,820
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 22,248
$ 9,401
$ 6,410
$ 11,467
$ (6,729)
$ 42,797
% of Net Sales
11.6 %
10.6 %
9.7 %
17.3 %
10.4 %
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Engineered
Nissens
All Other
Consolidated
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income
$ 15,540
$ 2,031
$ 2,232
$ -
$ (5,184)
$ 14,619
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
101
58
33
-
-
192
Other Income, Net
-
-
(22)
-
-
(22)
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 15,641
$ 2,089
$ 2,243
$ -
$ (5,184)
$ 14,789
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 14,315
$ 1,888
$ 2,346
$ -
$ (5,178)
$ 13,371
Depreciation And Amortization
3,525
898
2,469
-
409
7,301
Interest Expense
1,427
531
664
-
(555)
2,067
EBITDA
19,267
3,317
5,479
-
(5,324)
22,739
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
101
58
33
-
-
192
Special Items
101
58
33
-
-
192
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 19,368
$ 3,375
$ 5,512
$ -
$ (5,324)
$ 22,931
% of Net Sales
10.4 %
4.7 %
7.4 %
- %
6.9 %
Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
Unaudited
Unaudited
ASSETS
Cash And Cash Equivalents
$ 50,276
$ 27,113
$ 44,426
Accounts Receivable, Gross
287,952
212,224
216,191
Allowance For Expected Credit Losses
7,157
8,284
5,472
Accounts Receivable, Net
280,795
203,940
210,719
Inventories
641,131
520,702
624,913
Unreturned Customer Inventory
17,597
18,007
16,163
Other Current Assets
26,282
26,674
25,703
Total Current Assets
1,016,081
796,436
921,924
Property, Plant And Equipment, Net
174,636
124,822
168,735
Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets
112,022
102,060
109,899
Goodwill
246,115
134,624
241,418
Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net
212,378
74,029
210,430
Other Intangibles, Net
93,087
15,971
90,540
Deferred Income Taxes
14,064
40,241
13,199
Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates
26,013
24,751
24,842
Other Assets
31,695
38,627
33,139
Total Assets
$ 1,926,091
$ 1,351,561
$ 1,814,126
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility
$ 4,350
$ -
$ 10,800
Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt
18,876
5,030
16,317
Accounts Payable
151,206
98,293
148,009
Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses
81,036
58,714
84,936
Accrued Customer Returns
66,087
47,220
46,471
Accrued Core Liability
11,722
17,438
12,807
Accrued Rebates
73,050
45,191
76,168
Payroll And Commissions
31,050
27,326
40,964
Total Current Liabilities
437,377
299,212
436,472
Long-term Debt
627,329
209,872
535,197
Noncurrent Operating Lease Liability
99,885
90,667
98,214
Accrued Asbestos Liabilities
79,928
68,985
84,568
Other Liabilities
29,135
27,704
29,593
Total Liabilities
1,273,654
696,440
1,184,044
Total SMP Stockholders' Equity
637,961
639,150
615,745
Noncontrolling Interest
14,476
15,971
14,337
Total Stockholders' Equity
652,437
655,121
630,082
Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity
$ 1,926,091
$ 1,351,561
$ 1,814,126
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(In thousands, unaudited)
2025
2024
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net Earnings
$ 12,741
$ 8,990
Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:
Depreciation And Amortization
10,267
7,301
Other
6,048
3,511
Change In Assets And Liabilities:
Accounts Receivable
(68,882)
(43,978)
Inventory
(14,576)
(14,670)
Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets
1,438
1,649
Accounts Payable
957
(9,274)
Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses
(3,185)
3,988
Other
(5,028)
(3,233)
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
(60,220)
(45,716)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Capital Expenditures
(9,132)
(10,086)
Other Investing Activities
2,923
15
Net Cash Used In Investing Activities
(6,209)
(10,071)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Net Change In Debt
79,094
58,692
Purchase Of Treasury Stock
-
(2,235)
Dividends Paid
(6,777)
(6,392)
Other Financing Activities
191
315
Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities
72,508
50,380
Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash
(229)
(6)
Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash And Cash Equivalents
5,850
(5,413)
Cash And Cash Equivalents At Beginning Of Period
44,426
32,526
Cash And Cash Equivalents At End Of Period
$ 50,276
$ 27,113
