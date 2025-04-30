Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Dividend

First quarter net sales of $413.4 million up 24.7%, and up 4.8% excluding Nissens

First quarter adjusted EBITDA margin increased 350 basis points to 10.4%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.81 in the quarter increased 80% from last year

Strong North American manufacturing footprint well-positioned to help mitigate tariff impact

Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $413.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $331.4 million during the same quarter in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2025 was $13.7 million or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $9.9 million or $0.44 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2025 were $18.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million or $0.45 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with the first quarter results which exceeded our expectations. Sales for the quarter were up nearly 25%, and excluding the impact of the recent acquisition of Nissens Automotive ("Nissens"), sales were up nearly 5%. Additionally, adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 80% for the quarter, with strong profit performance from all segments."

Within our North American aftermarket business, both segments had strong quarters. Vehicle Control sales increased 3.7% in the first quarter, continuing the positive trend from last year. Customer order patterns were solid as we saw steady demand for our products, which tend to be more non-discretionary in nature.

Our Temperature Control segment is off to an excellent start as sales increased 24.1%. The strength seen in the fourth quarter has continued, driven by a combination of planned pre-season orders, which can shift between quarters in any given year, and strong ongoing customer sell-through.

For Engineered Solutions, first quarter sales declined 11.2% as softness in certain of our end markets continued. On a positive note, the customer and product mix has shown improvement, generating improved profitability on lower sales. We continue to win new business awards which bodes well for future growth as the cycle recovers.

Moving to our newest segment, Nissens, we were pleased with the performance during its first full quarter of ownership, as it contributed sales of $66.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.3%, slightly better than our full-year mid-teens rate expectations for the segment. Our integration efforts are well underway, and we remain very confident in our initial target of $8 -12 million in run-rate cost reduction synergies within 24 months of ownership. We look forward to updating you as we move further into the integration process and remain very excited about the future potential.

Looking at profitability, adjusted EBITDA increased to $42.8 million, up from $22.9 million last year, with just over half of the gain from Nissens and the balance from the improved performance of our other segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin climbed 350 basis points to 10.4%, due to the higher rate of Nissens, leverage on the solid sales from our North American business, and various cost containment actions, including the benefit from our previously disclosed early retirement program. We remain focused on our cost savings initiatives and continue to look at ways to drive margin improvement going forward.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $600.3 million, primarily reflecting additional borrowings related to our Nissens acquisition and seasonal working capital build.

Regarding the recently announced tariffs, we are currently assessing the impact on our business in what remains a fluid environment. We believe our diverse global footprint provides a competitive advantage. Over half of our sales in the US are from products manufactured in North America that are USMCA-compliant and thus are currently largely tariff-free. Products sourced from China represent only about a quarter of our US sales, with the remainder coming from lower-tariffed regions. Furthermore, our recent acquisition of Nissens provides meaningful sales diversification outside of the US. We are judiciously planning our mitigation steps, which will largely come from pass-through pricing to our customers.

Regarding our outlook for the year, we maintain our previous guidance for top-line growth to be in the mid-teens, and adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 10-11%. However, this excludes the impact of tariffs due to the ongoing uncertainty of how they will ultimately play out. We note that under a tariff passthrough, we typically see a sales increase with minimal change to profit dollars, accompanied by some degree of reduced profit margin rate. Once things stabilize and we have better clarity regarding the impact on our business performance, we expect to update our estimates.

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on June 2, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 15, 2025.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "We are excited about the strong start to 2025. Although the macroeconomic environment may remain volatile for the foreseeable future, the underlying fundamentals of the aftermarket have proven to be resilient, both in the US and Europe, particularly in challenging times. The largely non-discretionary nature of our business, coupled with our large North American manufacturing base mitigating tariff exposure, should provide stability as we navigate this period of uncertainty. We remain optimistic about our long-term potential, led by the growth and synergy savings that Nissens will provide in the coming years. We will remain focused on finding ways to drive shareholder value, and on positioning the company to take advantage of the many opportunities we see before us. As always, we thank our employees that make all this possible."

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) 2025

2024 Net sales $ 413,379

$ 331,403 Cost of sales 288,657

241,881 Gross profit 124,722

89,522 Selling, general and administrative expenses 99,845

74,733 Restructuring and integration expenses 673

192 Other income, net 258

22 Operating income 24,462

14,619 Other non-operating income, net 2,248

819 Interest expense 7,761

2,067 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 18,949

13,371 Provision for income taxes 5,069

3,342 Earnings from continuing operations 13,880

10,029 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1,139)

(1,039) Net earnings 12,741

8,990 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 175

166 Net earnings attributable to SMP $ 12,566

$ 8,824







Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP





Continuing operations $ 13,705

$ 9,863 Discontinued operations (1,139)

(1,039) Net earnings attributable to SMP $ 12,566

$ 8,824







Per common share data





Basic:





Continuing operations $ 0.63

$ 0.45 Discontinued operations (0.06)

(0.05) Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share $ 0.57

$ 0.40







Diluted:





Continuing operations $ 0.61

$ 0.44 Discontinued operations (0.05)

(0.05) Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share $ 0.56

$ 0.39







Dividend declared per common share $ 0.31

$ 0.29







Weighted average number of common shares, basic 21,886,810

21,923,830 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 22,319,868

22,372,543

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Segment Revenues



Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands, unaudited) 2025

2024 Vehicle Control





Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery) $ 118,366

$ 116,085 Electrical and Safety 58,319

52,407 Wire Sets and Other 15,657

17,032 Total Vehicle Control 192,342

185,524







Temperature Control





AC System Components 67,191

49,960 Other Thermal Components 21,692

21,648 Total Temperature Control 88,883

71,608







Engineered Solutions





Light Vehicle 21,404

21,803 Commercial Vehicle 18,605

22,908 Construction/Agriculture 9,408

10,076 All Other 16,555

19,484 Total Engineered Solutions 65,972

74,271







Nissens Automotive





Engine Cooling 27,773

- Air Conditioning 27,166

- Engine Efficiency 11,243

- Total Nissens Automotive 66,182

-







Total $ 413,379

$ 331,403

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Segment Operating Profit



Three Months Ended March 31,



(in thousands, unaudited)

2025

2024 Gross Margin











Vehicle Control

$ 62,161 32.3 %

$ 58,899 31.7 % Temperature Control

27,598 31.0 %

19,689 27.5 % Engineered Solutions

11,709 17.7 %

10,934 14.7 % Nissens Automotive

27,838 42.1 %

- - % All Other

-



-

Subtotal

$ 129,306 31.3 %

$ 89,522 27.0 % Acquisition Expenses

(4,584) -1.1 %

- - % Gross Margin

$ 124,722 30.2 %

$ 89,522 27.0 %













Selling, General & Administrative











Vehicle Control

$ 43,835 22.8 %

$ 43,258 23.3 % Temperature Control

19,823 22.3 %

17,600 24.6 % Engineered Solutions

8,514 12.9 %

8,691 11.7 % Nissens Automotive

20,254 30.6 %

- - % All Other

6,856



5,184

Subtotal

$ 99,282 24.0 %

$ 74,733 22.6 % Acquisition Expenses

563 0.1 %

- - % Selling, General & Administrative

$ 99,845 24.2 %

$ 74,733 22.6 %













Operating Income











Vehicle Control

$ 18,326 9.5 %

$ 15,641 8.4 % Temperature Control

7,775 8.7 %

2,089 2.9 % Engineered Solutions

3,195 4.8 %

2,243 3.0 % Nissens Automotive

7,584 11.5 %

- - % All Other

(6,856)



(5,184)

Subtotal

$ 30,024 7.3 %

$ 14,789 4.5 % Restructuring & Integration

(673) -0.2 %

(192) -0.1 % Acquisition Expenses

(5,147) -1.2 %

- - % Other Income, Net

258 0.1 %

22 - % Operating Income

$ 24,462 5.9 %

$ 14,619 4.4 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended















March 31,















2025

2024











Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP



















GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

$ 13,705

$ 9,863

































Restructuring and Integration Expenses

673

192











Acquisition Expenses

5,147

-











Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(1,513)

(50)











Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

$ 18,012

$ 10,005

































Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP



















GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 0.61

$ 0.44











Restructuring and Integration Expenses

0.03

0.01











Acquisition Expenses

0.23

-











Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(0.06)

-











Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 0.81

$ 0.45

































Operating Income



















GAAP Operating Income

$ 24,462

$ 14,619

































Restructuring and Integration Expenses

673

192











Acquisition Expenses

5,147

-

Last Twelve Months Ended



Other Income, Net

(258)

(22)

March 31,

Year Ended Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 30,024

$ 14,789

2025

2024

December 31, 2024





















EBITDA without Special Items



















GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 18,949

$ 13,371

$ 79,567

$ 77,978

$ 73,989





















Depreciation and Amortization

10,267

7,301

34,379

29,241

31,413 Interest Expense

7,761

2,067

19,206

11,492

13,512 EBITDA

36,977

22,739

133,152

118,711

118,914





















Restructuring and Integration Expenses

673

192

8,149

1,922

7,668 Acquisition Expenses

5,147

-

18,623

-

13,476 Special Items

5,820

192

26,772

1,922

21,144





















EBITDA without Special Items

$ 42,797

$ 22,931

$ 159,924

$ 120,633

$ 140,058























Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Engineered

Solutions

Nissens

Automotive

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$ 17,782

$ 7,900

$ 3,176

$ 2,587

$ (6,983)

$ 24,462

























Restructuring and Integration Expenses

526

136

20

-

(9)

673 Acquisition Expenses

-

-

-

5,011

136

5,147 Other (Income) Expense, Net

18

(261)

(1)

(14)

-

(258) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 18,326

$ 7,775

$ 3,195

$ 7,584

$ (6,856)

$ 30,024

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 17,046

$ 7,948

$ 3,431

$ (2,151)

$ (7,325)

$ 18,949

























Depreciation and Amortization

3,669

778

2,500

2,987

333

10,267 Interest Expense

1,007

539

459

5,620

136

7,761 EBITDA

21,722

9,265

6,390

6,456

(6,856)

36,977

























Restructuring and Integration Expenses

526

136

20

-

(9)

673 Acquisition Expenses

-

-

-

5,011

136

5,147 Special Items

526

136

20

5,011

127

5,820

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 22,248

$ 9,401

$ 6,410

$ 11,467

$ (6,729)

$ 42,797 % of Net Sales

11.6 %

10.6 %

9.7 %

17.3 %





10.4 %





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Engineered

Solutions

Nissens

Automotive

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$ 15,540

$ 2,031

$ 2,232

$ -

$ (5,184)

$ 14,619

























Restructuring and Integration Expenses

101

58

33

-

-

192 Other Income, Net

-

-

(22)

-

-

(22) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 15,641

$ 2,089

$ 2,243

$ -

$ (5,184)

$ 14,789

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 14,315

$ 1,888

$ 2,346

$ -

$ (5,178)

$ 13,371

























Depreciation And Amortization

3,525

898

2,469

-

409

7,301 Interest Expense

1,427

531

664

-

(555)

2,067 EBITDA

19,267

3,317

5,479

-

(5,324)

22,739

























Restructuring and Integration Expenses

101

58

33

-

-

192 Special Items

101

58

33

-

-

192

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 19,368

$ 3,375

$ 5,512

$ -

$ (5,324)

$ 22,931 % of Net Sales

10.4 %

4.7 %

7.4 %

- %





6.9 %

Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands)

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024



Unaudited

Unaudited



ASSETS Cash And Cash Equivalents

$ 50,276

$ 27,113

$ 44,426













Accounts Receivable, Gross

287,952

212,224

216,191 Allowance For Expected Credit Losses

7,157

8,284

5,472 Accounts Receivable, Net

280,795

203,940

210,719













Inventories

641,131

520,702

624,913 Unreturned Customer Inventory

17,597

18,007

16,163 Other Current Assets

26,282

26,674

25,703 Total Current Assets

1,016,081

796,436

921,924













Property, Plant And Equipment, Net

174,636

124,822

168,735 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets

112,022

102,060

109,899 Goodwill

246,115

134,624

241,418 Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net

212,378

74,029

210,430 Other Intangibles, Net

93,087

15,971

90,540 Deferred Income Taxes

14,064

40,241

13,199 Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates

26,013

24,751

24,842 Other Assets

31,695

38,627

33,139 Total Assets

$ 1,926,091

$ 1,351,561

$ 1,814,126













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility

$ 4,350

$ -

$ 10,800 Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt

18,876

5,030

16,317 Accounts Payable

151,206

98,293

148,009 Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses

81,036

58,714

84,936 Accrued Customer Returns

66,087

47,220

46,471 Accrued Core Liability

11,722

17,438

12,807 Accrued Rebates

73,050

45,191

76,168 Payroll And Commissions

31,050

27,326

40,964 Total Current Liabilities

437,377

299,212

436,472













Long-term Debt

627,329

209,872

535,197 Noncurrent Operating Lease Liability

99,885

90,667

98,214 Accrued Asbestos Liabilities

79,928

68,985

84,568 Other Liabilities

29,135

27,704

29,593













Total Liabilities

1,273,654

696,440

1,184,044













Total SMP Stockholders' Equity

637,961

639,150

615,745 Noncontrolling Interest

14,476

15,971

14,337 Total Stockholders' Equity

652,437

655,121

630,082













Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,926,091

$ 1,351,561

$ 1,814,126

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands, unaudited) 2025

2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities





Net Earnings $ 12,741

$ 8,990 Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:





Depreciation And Amortization 10,267

7,301 Other 6,048

3,511 Change In Assets And Liabilities:





Accounts Receivable (68,882)

(43,978) Inventory (14,576)

(14,670) Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets 1,438

1,649 Accounts Payable 957

(9,274) Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses (3,185)

3,988 Other (5,028)

(3,233) Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (60,220)

(45,716)







Cash Flows From Investing Activities





Capital Expenditures (9,132)

(10,086) Other Investing Activities 2,923

15 Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (6,209)

(10,071)







Cash Flows From Financing Activities





Net Change In Debt 79,094

58,692 Purchase Of Treasury Stock -

(2,235) Dividends Paid (6,777)

(6,392) Other Financing Activities 191

315 Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities 72,508

50,380







Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash (229)

(6) Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash And Cash Equivalents 5,850

(5,413) Cash And Cash Equivalents At Beginning Of Period 44,426

32,526 Cash And Cash Equivalents At End Of Period $ 50,276

$ 27,113

