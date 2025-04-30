JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Security Council met on Tuesday on the situation in the Middle East, where Secretary-General António Guterres told ambassadors that irreversible action must be taken by Member States to finally put a two-State solution in place for Israel and Palestine.The UN chief warned that the two-State solution is 'near a point of no return.'He emphasized that peace in the Middle East hinges on a future where Israel and Palestine living side by side, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states.He described the depth of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as 'beyond imagination' with food, fuel and medicine blocked for nearly two months. He reiterated that Israel must protect civilians and allow full humanitarian access, including for the outlawed Palestinian refugee relief agency, UNRWA.Addressing recent attacks on UN personnel, Guterres demanded accountability, stressing all parties must respect international humanitarian law and that UN premises, property and staff must be protected without exception.The discussions took place as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, with reports from UNRWA that children are 'going to bed starving' amid the two-month Israeli aid blockade and continuing bombardment.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX