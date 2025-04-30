

NÜRTINGEN, Germany - April 30, 2025 - ADS-TEC Energy plc (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, today announced management will host a webcast to provide a business update at 02:00 PM CET/08:00 AM ET on Tuesday, May 12th, 2025. Leading the call will be Thomas Speidel, Chief Executive Officer, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast of the call will be available by clicking here . Please make sure to register ahead of the call and log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Investor Presentation will be available after the call within the section of the company's website . About ADS-TEC Energy ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ ("ADS-TEC Energy"), serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany ("ADSE GM") and ads-tec Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH ("ADSE US" and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, "ADSE"). Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. It was most recently nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany for the German Future Prize and elevated to the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators. More information: www.ads-tec-energy.com Media Contacts For ADS-TEC Energy - Germany Dennis Müller SVP Product Marketing & Communication press@ads-tec-energy.com For ADS-TEC Energy - US Barbara Hagin Breakaway Communications +1 408-832-7626 bhagin@breakawaycom.com

