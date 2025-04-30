EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Amundi Physical Metals plc
(« Issuer »)
Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law
Dublin, 30 April 2025
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 28 April 2025
The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amundi Physical Metals plc
|2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
|2 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+33 (0)176338436
|E-mail:
|liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013416716
|WKN:
|A2UJK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam, Paris
|EQS News ID:
|2128006
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2128006 30-Apr-2025 CET/CEST