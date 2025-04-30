WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is seeking comment to inform a rulemaking proposal to update decades old regulations for liquified natural gas facilities, fast-track new LNG infrastructure projects, expand domestic export capacity, and grow the small-scale LNG market.This is one of several 'Unleashing American Energy' rulemakings that are expected to reduce regulatory burdens on industry.'President Trump charged the Department of Transportation with unleashing American energy so we can lower costs and grow the economy,' said Secretary Duffy. 'Within 100 days, we're doing just that. PHMSA is laying the groundwork to revamp decades-old regulations and slash red tape to increase LNG exports, generate good-paying jobs, and allow the U.S. to safely send more of its natural resources around the world. Under this administration, America is building again.'The Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for Amendments to LNG Facilities regulations is the first in a series of priority PHMSA actions to implement the President's 'Unleashing American Energy' Executive Order.In addition to LNG facilities ANPRM, PHMSA announced three other priority areas where the agency will be updating or revising its rules to unleash American energy.PHMSA will issue an ANPRM to modernize pipeline repair requirements to improve safety and efficiency.PHMSA will finalize new safety requirements allowing for modern technologies to be used to safely account for population changes near existing natural gas pipelines. These regulations have not been updated in more than 50 years.PHMSA will complete a pending rulemaking to revise and streamline hazardous materials requirements for the transportation of petroleum-based fuels and other essential energy products to reduce compliance complexity and eliminate unnecessary burdens on shippers and motor carriers.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX