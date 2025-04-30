TP will integrate agentic AI solutions from emerging tech leaders Ema and Parloa to help clients combine and scale agentic AI with human experts to advance intelligent orchestration of AI and emotional intelligence across customer experience and back-office services

Global digital services leader TP (Paris:TEP) today announced partnerships with emerging leaders in agentic artificial intelligence (AI), Ema and Parloa. These partnerships advance TP's goal of delivering a steady pipeline of AI innovations that help clients accelerate AI adoption, enhance customer engagement, and realize value faster across their front-office and back-office activities.

The move underscores TP's ongoing commitment to driving technological advancements that address evolving market demands. Earlier this year, TP launched a €100 million AI investment program designed to strengthen its leadership in scaling intelligent operations and deliver greater value for its clients. The company's partnerships with Ema and Parloa mark a new milestone in this strategy, alongside TP's recent partnership with real-time accent translation software provider Sanas.

Together, these investments focus on innovating the use of advanced AI tools alongside TP Experts to augment their work, enabling Experts to provide more personalized and empathetic customer support and more efficient professional services.

"More than adopting the latest technology, we are orchestrating innovation with a highly skilled team and rigorous standards and processes, all guided by strategic vision built on deep industry expertise," said Thomas Mackenbrock, TP Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission: to deliver experiences that are smarter, faster, creating value and driving sustainable growth."

"By blending human expertise and empathy with advanced agentic AI, we are not only transforming customer experience but also propelling our digital transformation forward as we expand beyond traditional CX into high-growth areas that are driving the future of business," Mackenbrock continued. "In the process, we are also creating new professional opportunities within our company."

Scaled, Agile and Personalized Voice Engagement and Back-Office Processes

Ema and TP will work jointly with dedicated teams to further enhance and implement Ema's agentic systems to enterprise needs for a broad variety of tasks. In addition, TP becomes the exclusive global go-to-market partner and integrator of Ema's AI Agents platforms and solutions for 400+ clients. Last year alone, TP saw double-digit growth in back-office services, a market that is expected to reach approximately $320 billion in the next four years1 driven by the rising demand for digital transformation, coupled with operational and cost efficiency.

"Our collaboration with TP marks a pivotal move toward building the future of work where intelligent, autonomous AI seamlessly integrates with human expertise to elevate both experience and performance," said Surojit Chatterjee, CEO and co-founder of Ema. "By uniting Ema's advanced AI agents with TP's global reach and operational strength, we are enabling organizations to amplify human potential, spark real transformation, and create more agile, inventive, and resilient teams."

Parloa's platform seamlessly integrates AI agents with human experts, enabling TP to elevate, automate, and scale multilingual voice engagement for customer interactions. By delegating routine customer voice inquiries to AI, TP Experts can focus on solving more complex, high-impact challenges. Both companies are collaborating closely to further enhance and implement the Parloa suite of solutions and bring them to market. Initially, TP will be Parloa's strategic go-to market partner for selected target companies.

In addition, TP has the right to invest up to US$15 million in the next financing round of Ema and $10 million in Parloa.

"Our partnership with TP advances how businesses integrate agentic AI with human expertise to drive superior outcomes," said Malte Kosub, CEO Founder of Parloa. "For years, the focus was on building faster, more efficient digital channels, often at the expense of more human, voice-based communications which customers prefer because it is naturally easier. With TP, we are enabling their Experts to seamlessly delegate routine customer voice inquiries to our AI agents, thereby unlocking greater capacity to address intricate, high-impact challenges. This collaboration exemplifies how AI can not only transform operational efficiency but also enhance the human touch in delivering forward-thinking solutions that create lasting value for clients."

Parloa provides agentic AI voice engagement and support in 137 languages and dialects.

1Source: Frost Sullivan Global Business Process Management Services Forecast to 2029. Published February 2025.

ABOUT EMA

Ema is based in Mountain View, California, and is the leading horizontal agentic AI platform, enabling the largest enterprises to automate entire workflows in any business function end-to-end. With its collection of hundreds of pre-built AI agents and its no-code agent builder platform, Ema can automate any role from Customer Support and HR to Legal and Sales, freeing teams to focus on high context strategic work. Ema was founded in 2023 by Surojit Chatterjee and Souvik Sen, veterans from Google, Coinbase and Okta and employs over 100 people in Mountain View, CA and Bangalore, India. Ema is funded by notable investors like Accel Partners, Section 32, Prosus Ventures and a host of prominent Silicon Valley angels including Sridhar Ramaswamy (CEO, Snowflake), Divesh Makan (Iconiq Capital) and Jerry Yang (Yahoo). For more information, visit https://www.ema.co/.

ABOUT PARLOA

Parloa is a leading Agentic AI company for enterprise customer service. Parloa's voice-first platform unites humans and AI in one team to take companies' service quality to a new level through AI-based customer service, natural-sounding conversations, and outstanding service experiences on the phone and all communication channels. The Parloa platform resolves most customer queries quickly and automatically, allowing contact center agents to focus on complex issues. Parloa was founded in 2018 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald and today employs about 300 people in Berlin, Munich, and New York. For more information, visit https://www.parloa.com.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP (TP)

TP (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2024, TP reported consolidated revenue of €10,280 million (US$11 billion) and net profit of €523 million.

TP shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, TP shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.tp.com.

