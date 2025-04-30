OMV says it has successfully started its 10 MW green hydrogen plant at the Schwechat refinery near Vienna, while Austrian university TU Graz says it has inaugurated a hydrogen electrolysis test center at its Inffeldgasse Campus to develop and test hydrogen technologies. OMV has announced the successful start-up of its 10 MW green hydrogen plant at the Schwechat refinery near Vienna, calling it the largest installation of its kind in Austria. The Austrian oil and gas company said it invested €25 million ($28. 41 million) in the facility, which can produce up to 1,500 metric tons of green hydrogen ...

