In a statement of appeal for annulment dated November 22, 2024, supplemented by a statement of grounds dated December 5, 2024, CIAM Fund, a company incorporated under Luxembourg law, applied to the Paris Court of Appeal for the annulment of AMF decision no. 224C2288 published on November 13, 2024, which had found that the spin-off of Vivendi SE did not fall within the scope of article 236-6 of the AMF General Regulation relating to public buyout offers, since the criteria of control as per article L. 233-3 of the French commercial code (Code de commerce) were not met by Bolloré SE regarding Vivendi SE.

On April 22, 2025, the Paris Court of Appeal overturned the aforementioned AMF decision insofar as it found that Bolloré SE did not control Vivendi SE. Deciding on the merits, the Court of Appeal decided that Mr. Vincent Bolloré controls Vivendi SE within the meaning of Article L. 233-3, I, 3° of the French commercial code, and that the AMF must therefore examine the other conditions laid down in Article 236-6 RG/AMF in the context of the spin-off already carried out by Vivendi SE, and then to assess the consequences of this spin-off with regard to the interests of minority shareholders, and to decide whether there are or were grounds for implementing a public buyout offer for the shares of Vivendi SE.

On April 30, 2025, Vivendi SE filed an appeal against this ruling with the French Supreme Court (Cour de cassation).

