Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company") is announcing that, at the mutual agreement of the Company and KPMG LLP ("KPMG" or the "Predecessor Auditor"), KPMG will not be standing for reappointment as auditor of the Company in respect of the year ended December 31, 2025. As a result, the Company has appointed and engaged MNP LLP ("MNP") as auditors for the Company effective April 30, 2025.

There were no reservations in the Predecessor Auditor's reports for the two most recently completed fiscal years or for any period after the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued and preceding the date of the KPMG's resignation. There are no reportable events, including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") (Part 4.11) between the Company and the Predecessor Auditor.

The resignation of KPMG as auditor for the Company has been approved by the Company's audit committee and the Board of Directors. The notice of change of auditor, together with the letter from Predecessor Auditor and the letter from MNP, have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and its Board of Directors and are posted at www.sedarplus.ca.

