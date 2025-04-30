Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Bitcoin-backed, LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in three premier Bitcoin and Lightning Network events taking place in May 2025. These conferences are key gatherings for advancing Bitcoin scalability, institutional adoption, and developer innovation.

The LQWD team will be active at the following events:

Lightning Summit Tuscany - May 3 - 5, 2025 - Tuscany, Italy

A curated summit for top Lightning Network builders and thinkers, focusing on Layer 2 development, liquidity provisioning, and payment infrastructure.

Bitcoin Conference - Orlando - May 15 - 17, 2025 - Orlando, Florida

One of the most anticipated events in the Bitcoin calendar, the Orlando conference gathers developers, entrepreneurs, and Bitcoin advocates from around the world.

Bitcoin 2025 - Las Vegas - May 26-29, 2025 - Las Vegas, Nevada

Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD Technologies, will be a featured speaker at Bitcoin 2025, where he will discuss the critical role of enterprise Lightning service providers in enabling instant, global Bitcoin payments and unlocking yield opportunities for institutional Bitcoin holders.

"These conferences are a powerful reflection of Bitcoin's growing momentum, and the Lightning Network's role in scaling its use globally," said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD. "LQWD is proud to be helping pave the way by simplifying how businesses, merchants, and institutions interact with Bitcoin."

LQWD's participation underscores its commitment to advancing real-world Lightning applications, strengthening its global node network, and strategically accumulating Bitcoin. As Lightning adoption accelerates, LQWD's infrastructure is designed to facilitate instant payments while driving yield generation through increased transaction volume.

To learn more or to connect with LQWD during these events, visit www.lqwdtech.com or contact info@lqwdtech.com.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

Canada's Bitcoin treasury strategy, LQWD Technologies is purpose built for the Bitcoin Lightning era. We are at the forefront of enabling fee-based transactions at scale on Lightning Network.

For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

