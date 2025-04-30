Regulatory News:

The Annual Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Christian de Labriffe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and was broadcasted on the company's website where a replay will also be available.

The quorum was established at 92.66%.

All of the resolutions proposed by the Managers were approved, including those related to the approval of 2024 annual and consolidated financial statements, and the distribution of a dividend of €0.80 per share, representing a 7% increase compared to the €0.75 reference dividend distributed for the 2023 financial year. The payment of this dividend will take place on 6 May 2025.

This General Meeting was an opportunity to review Tikehau Capital's activities and results in 2024 and share perspectives on the Group's growth ambitions. It also included a discussion on the dynamics of listed markets in 2024 and early 2025, an update on Tikehau Capital's Capital Markets Strategies platform and on the Group's broad range of solutions to address private clients' growing demand to access private markets.

In 2024, Tikehau Capital once again demonstrated the resilience of its business model amid a more complex macroeconomic environment. The Group continued to successfully execute its strategic roadmap, delivering strong growth in assets under management and creating substantial value for all its stakeholders.

Looking ahead, Tikehau Capital remains well positioned to continue its expansion and development in a context of renewed volatility and uncertainty.

The detailed results of votes will be published on the company's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders General Meetings Annual Shareholders Meeting 30 April 2025).

30 July 2025 2025 half-year results (after market close) Management presentation to be held via audiocast 23 October 2025 Q3 2025 announcement (after market close)

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €50.6 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2025).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (credit, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.2 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2024), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 750 employees (at 31 March 2025) across its 17 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

