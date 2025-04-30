Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2025 20:02 Uhr
176 Leser
Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies Southwest Division Volunteers at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers

Finanznachrichten News

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2025 / Albertsons Companies' Southwest division team recently came together for the Million Hour Volunteer Rally, packing over 500 food bags for teens at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers. Store associates' efforts added over 300 volunteer hours towards the goal of 1 million hours.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/albertsons-companies-southwest-division-volunteers-at-alice-coopers-so-1021910

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.