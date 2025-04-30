Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies Southwest Division Volunteers at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers

Albertsons Companies' Southwest division team recently came together for the Million Hour Volunteer Rally, packing over 500 food bags for teens at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers. Store associates' efforts added over 300 volunteer hours towards the goal of 1 million hours.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/albertsons-companies-southwest-division-volunteers-at-alice-coopers-so-1021910