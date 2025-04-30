Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of 4G and 5G semiconductors and modules for the Internet of Things, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is available on the Company's website www.sequans.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings, as well as from the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a printout of the file that appears on the website containing the Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes the Company's complete 2024 audited financial statements, mailed from Sequans' headquarters free of charge by contacting the Company as follows:

online at www.sequans.com in the Investors section under Contact Investor Relations

by sending an email request to IR@sequans.com.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading semiconductor company specializing in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of connected devices. We offer a wide range of solutions, including chips, modules, IP, and services. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are optimized for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Established in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and has a global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

