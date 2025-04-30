WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Women who survive cancer are more likely to struggle with fatigue and depression than men, according to a new study presented at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting in Chicago.The study, led by Dr. Simo Du from NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, analyzed data from 1,555 cancer survivors collected through the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 2015 and 2022.'During my residency, I saw a lot of cancer patients both in the clinic and inpatient settings, and cancer-related fatigue was one of the most frequent complaints they brought up,' Du said.'It impacts not just their daily activities but also their overall quality of life and mental health, making tasks like climbing stairs, doing groceries, or laundry overwhelming.'The data represented a broad cross-section of U.S. cancer survivors, with adjustments made for factors like age, race, income, and other health conditions.Participants answered questions about feelings of hopelessness, sleep problems, appetite changes, and thoughts of self-harm, along with surveys about their physical activity levels.Researchers estimate that their findings reflect the experiences of about 25 million cancer survivors across the U.S. They noted that cancer-related fatigue affects up to 80 percent of patients during treatment, while depression impacts about 25 percent.Notably, the study found that women were 69 percent more likely than men to report ongoing fatigue and 58 percent more likely to report depression. This may contribute to lower physical activity and quality of life among female survivors.Dr. Du and her team also found that while women reported higher scores on most depression measures, men were more likely to report suicidal thoughts, suggesting a possible higher suicide risk among male survivors. The researchers noted that caregiving demands and sleep disruption may further worsen fatigue in women after cancer treatment ends.'Our findings highlight the importance of providing special attention and tailored interventions such as exercise programs, support groups, and mind-body behavioral techniques for vulnerable groups to help effectively manage fatigue and improve participation in recreational activities as they are an essential aspect of quality of life,' Du said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX