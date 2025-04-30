Hoverfly Technologies: Hoverfly Launches HIVE - New Suite of Turnkey Solutions Built Around Hoverfly TeUAS

The innovative new product line includes the Blue List Certified Spectre and other cutting-edge technologies from third party developers.

Hoverfly Technologies is excited to announce the launch of HIVE, a brand-new product line of comprehensive tethered drone solutions. HIVE stands for Hoverfly ISR, VHA, and EW, the wide-ranging capability sets that can be provided via the Hoverfly Tethered UAS platform. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and curating strategic packages for mission-specific deployments, HIVE is set to elevate the demands for unmanned technologies to provide holistic solutions across all domains.

The HIVE suite debuts with four distinct solutions, with two additional packages already slated to arrive later this year:

RECON - Optimized for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, RECON builds a next-gen surveillance drone around the Hoverfly TeUAS. This HIVE provides persistent situational awareness with advanced camera gimbals and augments security with AI vision.

RELAY - Designed to extend network communication, RELAY brings the U.S. Army's Variable Height Antenna (VHA) capability to your mission. Ensure reliability and reach across any environment with increased network connectivity range through a secure tethered connection and expand situational awareness with integrated camera gimbals.

SPEARHEAD - Built for rapid deployment and real-time targeting, SPEARHEAD puts unparalleled situational awareness on-the-move. Equip Hoverfly TeUAS with innovative ISR technologies to increase security capabilities on trucks, UGVs, or Mobile C2 centers.

SHIELD - Focused on force protection and perimeter security, SHIELD answers the growing need for advanced security measures at public events. Deliver immediate threat detection and emergency response with uninterrupted video live-stream and rapid integration into existing surveillance configurations and SIEMs.

Each HIVE includes three tiered "loadouts", with suggested configurations that are designed to simplify procurement and efficiently meet mission requirements. At the core of the HIVE suite is Hoverfly's industry leading Tethered UAS, with packages offering both the field-proven Sentry and the Blue List Certified Hoverfly Spectre, both trusted by DoD end users for secure and resilient operations. HIVE also integrates cutting-edge technologies from leading third-party developers, such as Blue List certified Athena AI Vision from SightLine, Silvus and Trellisware Mesh Radios, and Trillium Camera Gimbals to name a few.

"We know Hoverfly TeUAS performs as a turnkey technology, but we wanted to offer a solution to our customers that helped them get to that holistic use-case. HIVE is that seamless and versatile solution." said Steve Walters, President & CEO of Hoverfly Technologies. "By combining our proven TeUAS technology with industry-leading third-party innovations, we're delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions that empower defense and security forces to operate with confidence and precision across multi-domain operations."

The launch of HIVE is a direct reflection of Hoverfly's persistence in creating adaptable, scalable, and highly reliable solutions in the unmanned technology space. With their recently granted Authority to Operate (ATO) across all DoD entities, Hoverfly's HIVE suite can now be easily acquired by any defense organization looking to innovate their current operational capabilities.

For more information on Hoverfly's full range of tethered drone solutions, visit www.hoverflytech.com.

