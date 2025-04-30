Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTC Pink: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") provides this default announcement indicating Centaurus's anticipated failure to file its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related management discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Financial Statements") before the prescribed filing deadlines.

The Company's failure to file its Financial Statements on time is due to the following circumstances:

As previously publicized, Centaurus has changed its auditor to Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson").

At Davidson's request, the Company is in the process of completing the restatement of its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, to correct an error in the accounting treatment of an overriding royalty interest transaction with Pan American Energy, S.R.L., Argentine branch. The correction requires retroactive adjustments to properly reflect the fair value of the ORRI upon its transfer to Centaurus in 2023.

Davidson notified the Company on April 29, 2025, that the Company will not be in position to file its Financial Statements on April 30.

As a result, additional time is required to finalize the audit and prepare the amended financial statements and related disclosures.

The Company is working diligently with Davidson to complete the restated financial statements and expects to file the required documents no later than May 5, 2025.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is a company focused on investing in Ether, Solana and other digital commodities. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "CTA" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "CTARF".

