MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.09 billion, or $8.16 per share. This compares with $0.60 billion, or $4.43 per share, last year.Excluding items, KLA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 billion or $8.41 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 29.8% to $3.063 billion from $2.360 billion last year.KLA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.09 Bln. vs. $0.60 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.16 vs. $4.43 last year. -Revenue: $3.063 Bln vs. $2.360 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $7.75 - $9.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.925 - $3.225 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX