WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $16.644 billion, or $6.43 per share. This compares with $12.369 billion, or $4.71 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to $42.314 billion from $36.455 billion last year.Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $16.644 Bln. vs. $12.369 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.43 vs. $4.71 last year. -Revenue: $42.314 Bln vs. $36.455 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $42.5 - $45.5 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX