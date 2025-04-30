CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar extended gains against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.The loonie climbed to more than a 6-month high of 1.3776 against the greenback and a 2-day high of 103.75 against the yen.The loonie advanced to near a 3-week high of 1.5625 against the euro and a 1-week high of 0.8797 against the aussie.The loonie is seen finding resistance around 1.35 against the greenback, 105.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro and 0.86 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX