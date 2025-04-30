Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a Tier 1 supplier to major international aircraft manufacturers, informs that it is still in the process of finalization its Universal Registration Document and consequently the filing will be delayed and will occur by mid-May.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in three business areas:

Aerostructures Europe and Americas: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

Interconnection Systems: wiring, avionic racks, on-board systems;

Special Products and Services: customer services, on-board equipment, electronic systems.

As of December 31, 2024, the Group employed 5,400 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250430888250/en/

Contacts:

Thierry Mahé Media Relations

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero

Investor Relations

mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero