Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a Tier-1 partner to aircraft manufacturers,announces that it has made its half-yearly financial report available to the public and has filed it to the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). This document is available on the company's website: https://www.latecoere.aero/en/finance/regulated-informations/
About Latecoere
A Tier-1 partner to major aerospace manufacturers (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world.
The Group operates across all segments of the industry (commercial, regional, business aviation, defense), throughout the entire product lifecycle, primarily in four business areas:
- Aerostructures: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;
- InterconnectionSystems: wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches;
- Services and special products : customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems;
- Space: electrical harnesses and sub-assemblies for satellites, launchers, and space vehicles.
Latecoere operates close to its customers through facilities in 13 countries, organized into two regions: EMEA-Asia on one side, and the Americas on the other. In 2024, the Group employed more than 5,000 people and generated revenue of €705.8 million.
