Regulatory News:

Following on from its press release dated 4 April 2025, and the fulfilment of all conditions precedent to closing the sale and purchase agreement, Latecoere (PARIS:LAT) confirms the completion of the sale to the Cicor Group.

This disposal is in line with Latecoere's strategic focus on reallocating resources and investing in its core aerostructures and interconnection business activities to meet the growth needs of its customers as the aerospace industry continues to ramp up on a path to recover historical aircraft production levels.

______________________________________________________

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in three business areas:

Aerostructures Europe and Americas: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

Interconnection Systems: wiring, avionic racks, on-board systems;

Special Products and Services: customer services, on-board equipment, electronic systems.

As of December 31, 2024, the Group employed 5,400 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250803894677/en/

Contacts:

Thierry Mahé Media Relations

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero

Investor Relations

mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero